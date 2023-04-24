Madhya Pradesh: Over 13k farmers hand over opium harvest to narcotics dept in Mandsaur

File Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Favourable weather and hard work of farmers paid off rich dividends this year as they got bumper yield of opium. Farmers claimed that due to favourable conditions, they not only got good quantity, but also quality opium as well. Since there is an increase in opium yield this year, the possibility of farmers' opium leases being cancelled appears to be less likely this time. Narcotics Department, Mandsaur has finished the opium weighing process.

The CPS approach, on the other hand, is used for weighing the harvest. 19k farmers produce over 8 tonnes of opium The entire opium cultivation area in Mandsaur is divided in three divisions. In the three divisions, more than 19k farmers got licence to cultivate opium under concentrate of poppy straw (CPS) pattern. Out of this, 13,111 farmers cultivated more than 88,971 kilogram of opium in all the three divisions.

The Narcotics Department paid over Rs 9 crore to the farmers. The opium procured by the department has been sent to the alkaloid factory of Neemuch. After the morphine test of opium in the factory, the remaining payment is also being made to the farmers. On the other hand, weighing of the harvest is in the final stage at the three divisions.