Madhya Pradesh: Over 10K tribals going to Bhopal for PM event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10,000 tribal youths of the district and Khargone would go to Bhopal on November 14 to participate in ‘Tribal Mahasammelan’, scheduled to be organised on November 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the event. The live telecast of the event will be done in the city on mega screen.



Extensive preparations are being made in Bhopal for the tribal mahasammelan to be held at Jamburi Maidan. At the mahasammelan, tribal youths coming from adjoining districts are going to be welcomed as guests. Arrangements will be made for their stay and food.

The in-charge of the district and Home Minister Narottam Mishra reviewed the preparations being made for the conference at Residency Kothi on Thursday. He directed that arrangements for mega LED screens should

be made to watch PM programme in the city for those who are not able to go to Bhopal to participate in the mahasammelan.



Collector Manish Singh informed the minister that 2000 youths from the district and 8000 from Khargone district will be going to Bhopal to participate in the Mahasammelan. The youths from Khargone district will reach the city on Sunday. Adequate arrangements have been made for their stay. Arrangements for food and tea and snacks are also being made for them for Sunday night and the next day. About 70 buses will take 2000 youths from the district. For this, in-charge officers have been appointed on each bus.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:36 AM IST