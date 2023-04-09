 MP: Over 10 devotees ignore warnings & continue bathing in Narmada; get trapped after Omkareshwar Dam releases water (VIDEO)
11 youths remained stranded on the rock for about 20 minutes until rescue operations were held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths from Maharashtra and five from Indore got stuck in the centre of the Narmada River near Nagar Ghat in Omkareshwar, after the Dam water was released.

On receiving the information, Mandhata police and Tehsildar Uday Mandloi reached the spot and coordinated with the rescue operation to ensure all the youths were safely evacuated. They were rescued by the sailors and divers.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when NHDC started turbines for power generation, causing a sudden increase in water level. Despite sirens being played to alert people, who were taking bathe in the river. Thus, getting trapped there.

Mandhata police station in-charge Bisen told that water is released daily by NHDC by running turbines for power generation. Due to this, the water level of Narmada rises up to a certain limit. Sirens were played before the turbine started, but the youths did not pay attention.

Collector Anoop Kumar Singh clarified that the water level gradually increases when the turbines are started and there was no sudden rise in water. No complaints have been lodged in this regard.

article-image
