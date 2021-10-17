Madhya Pradesh: OTT will co-exist with TV, cinema, says Govind Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Govind Namdev was in the city on Saturday for the web series Viram which is being shot in the city. The actor is playing the role of an advocate in the series.

Govind Namdev, who has worked in 130 films and is doing theatre continuously, believes that every day two and a half hours of rehearsal has to be done for theatre acting.

Theatre acting strengthens the artist and gives confidence, so I have been doing theatre continuously.

There was adult content in the initial phase on the OTT platform, but now there is a change and improvement can be seen.

Producer-directors are also realising that content on the OTT platform should be made according to the audience.

When television came, everyone used to think about what will happen to theatre and films, but they still exist. Similarly, now that OTT has come, even then the trend of watching films in theatres and TV will remain intact.

OTT platform has given an opportunity to so many people where they can show their talent and can make their career in the entertainment industry.

