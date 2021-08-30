Madhya Pradesh: Only one doctor in OPD, remaining four prefer home clinics

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It seems that only one doctor remembers the Hippocratic Oath in the Sardarpur hospital and is treating hundreds of patients alone in the OPD. The remaining four doctors responsible do not come to hospital and prefer to treat patients from their home clinics. There is a spike in viral, dengue, cough and cold cases in the hospital but there is only one doctor to take care of the OPD.

In the tribal dominated area of Sardarpur, cases of viral fever, dengue, cough and cold are increasing every day. According to sources, only Dr ML Jain is found treating patients in the OPD. The remaining four doctors are earning good money treating patients from their home clinics. As there are too many patients, they have to wait for hours for their turn at the hospital.

The arrangements in the hospital are also not adequate and free medicines too are not being provided. When BMO Sheela Mujalda was contacted on this matter, she said, “People like Dr ML Jain and don’t go to other four doctors. So they are treating patients free of cost from their home clinics. Very soon chambers will be made for doctors and then all doctors will treat patients at the same time.”

