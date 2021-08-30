Madhya Pradesh: Half burnt body of missing minor girl found in Narsinghpur, rape suspected

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A half-burnt body of a 14-year-old girl, who was missing for the past two days, was found under a bridge on National Highway 44 in Narsinghpur district late Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported at Patha village under Mungwani police station. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against unidentified persons and have started investigation.

According to information, the minor girl went missing from home in Patha village. The family members searched for her till late evening. They later approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint.

Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur, Vipul Srivastava said that a case reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for any information leading to the accused. "Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. We have registered a case of kidnapping and murder and have launched manhunt to nab the accused,” Shrivastava said. He didn’t rule out the possibility of rape.

“Autopsy has been conducted and the report is awaited. We have handed over the body to family members,” Shrivastava added.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:37 PM IST