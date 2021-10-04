Madhya Pradesh: Online application for high, higher secondary school exams till Oct 7

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) extended the date for enrolments citing requests from students and schools. Now, students can file the online enrolment for Class IX, besides examination applications for high school, higher secondary school and other examinations without late fee till October 7.

The earlier last date for the applications was set for Thursday (September 30).

According to instructions from the board, the date for filing the online enrolment and examination application form of regular students now is October 7. The last date for filing the online enrolment application is October 7 with Rs 250 as enrolment fee and no late fee. This is applicable for students in Class IX.

For students who are registering online for high school / HC / other examinations, the last date is October 7. For this, students must submit Rs 900 as examination fee. There will be no late fee till the date mentioned.

“After October 7, students who have enrolled but not paid their examination fee, will be required to pay Rs 100 as late fee,” Deven Sonwani, divisional officer, said.

For admitted student whose form is not filled till October 31, 2021, the same examination fee will be applicable. However, they will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000. If the process remains incomplete and the student does not pay the necessary examination fee till end-November, the late fee charged will be Rs 5,000. Following December, the late fee applicable will be Rs 10,000.

Any delay leads to chain reaction

‘We often see students crying and suffering because they miss the basic dates. So, we’ve also informed the schools and asked them to complete the process for all the regular students as soon as possible. The late fee charged was increased citing the delay affecting the examination process. After the examination forms are filled, there are many other processes and plans. Any delay further extends the deadline for all the processes,’ said Deven Sonwani, divisional officer.

