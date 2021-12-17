Madhya Pradesh: One-year-old, seven others test positive, Samples sent for genome sequencing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spread of Covid-19 has been increasing in the city as eight more people were found positive on Wednesday with the total number of patients who tested positive reaching 91 this month, so far.

Moreover, a one-year-old boy has also been tested Covid positive even though both his parents are negative and he doesn’t have any travel history.

Similarly, the senior doctor of Microbiology department in MGM Medical College has also been found positive and she had returned from Maharashtra, a couple of days ago.

“Increasing number of patients is a cause of concern and people must follow norms to prevent any new wave of Covid-19. We have sent samples of the doctor and also of the one-year-old child for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, department sources said that the one-year-old boy was found positive during the precautionary sampling before his treatment in a private hospital. He has been kept in home isolation.

“Sampling of other doctors of the microbiology department has also been taken and sent for testing. The doctor had also attended a meeting with a senior administration official a couple of days ago,” sources said.

The other patients who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday were 29-year-old female Rau, 25-year-old male of Chhatripura, 21-year-old male of Dwarkapuri, 26-year-old male of Bhawarkuan, and a 20-year-old male of Azad Nagar.

Total number of positive patients reached 1,53,443 in the city and the total number of deaths remained at 1,393, so far. As many as 67 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centre of the city.

