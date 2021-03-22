Madhya Pradesh: One more succumbs to Covid-19 in Burhanpur district, toll 30

BURHANPUR: One more Corona death was reported in district on Monday taking toll to 30. Three deaths have been reported in last three days in the district.
The 78-year-old man from Itwara was admitted to hospital on March 15 with some health issues. On March 17, he tested positive for corona. Later, he was shifted to Indore for treatment where he succumbed to the virus.
The deceased was co-morbid and suffered from diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. In Burhanpur, 18 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally of positive cases to 1,241. In all, 21 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.
Ex-minister Chitnis attends meet on Covid 19
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra, health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary and senior officials held a meeting on Covid 19 with members of Crisis Management Groups of all districts through video-conferencing. The aim was to access the corona situation.
Ex-Cabinet minister Archana Chitnis too attended the meeting and expressed her views. The Chief Minister urged public representatives and officers to create mass awareness on use of masks through social media and other mediums. The CM said that religious, social organisations, NSS and NCC cadets too should be roped in to create mass awareness.
