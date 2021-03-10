Burhanpur: Officials deputed to check corona negative report of people from Maharashtra, other places

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has deputed its officials and staff to check the negative Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (test to detect corona infection) report of people coming from Maharashtra.

For this purpose, the staff has been deputed in Ichhapur, Loni and Dedtalai that come under Burhanpur district, located along Maharashtra border. According to chief medical and health officer Dr MP Garg, staffers have also been deputed at railway station for health check-up of people who visit Burhanpur from other districts and states.

As per directives of district collector Pravin Singh, people coming from outside the district through buses, trains and two wheelers will be allowed entry only after they produce corona negative report and check-up.