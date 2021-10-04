Madhya Pradesh: One drowns, three rescued in trekking camp horror

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A young boy from Indore who was visiting Chota Baidiya Kund died due to drowning in a pond on Saturday.

The accident took place in the inaccessible hilly area and after retrieving the body, it had to be carried on shoulders for almost three kilometres to reach a spot accessible to road.

A team of more than 50 members paid the organisor of the trek to be a part of the camp to the Chotha Badiya pond in the in forests of Gularjhiri .

Nalcha police have registered a case and sent the victimís body to Dhar Bhoj Hospital for post-mortem. The family members of the victim have alleged that the company Inven which organised the trek was negligent about the lives of the participants.

Some youths entered the Chota Baidiya Kund. The incident happened when at around 3:00 pm, four persons failed to gauge the depth of water and entered deep waters. One of the boys started to drown.

The locals pitched in and rescued three of the boys but Vaidik son of Pradeep Tiwari, a resident of Patnipura, Indore drowned in the incident.

Police and rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information and carried out a search operation but it was stopped after sunset.

The search operation resumed again early on Sunday morning and the victimís body was fished out after 18 hours of drowning. A cop said that the body was damaged by water life as it could be fished out after over 18 hours.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:57 AM IST