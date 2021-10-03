Madhya Pradesh: Seoni Malwa civic body tops in cleanliness survey; traders, locals honour CMO

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has got the first position in the cleanliness survey 2021, sources said on Sunday.

Sources further said that it was possible because of the hard work of the sanitary workers and that of the officials of the civic body.

The traders’ body and the citizens’ forum honoured chief municipal officer of Seoni Malwa Rakesh Kumar Mishra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, sources added.

Patron of citizens’ forum Pramod Khandelwal said that the civic had been working for people’s welfare on priority basis.

The forum submitted a memorandum submitted a six-point charter of demands on July 9, he said, adding that the Khandelwal had fulfilled five demands.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:01 PM IST