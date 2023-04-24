Madhya Pradesh: Omkareshwar employee assaults elderly devotee

Omkareshwar |

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Omkareshwar Jyotirling employee assaulting an elderly devotee at temple premises went viral but, no case was registered, Mandhata station in-charge Baljit Singh Bisen said. As per sources, temple arrangements for devotees at Omkareshwar are the worst. They have to make a beeline from morning till afternoon to reach the sanctum sanctorum. Hence, the temple committee launched VIP entries for privileged devotees who can pay and reach the sanctum sanctorum within minutes.

This allows a VIP visitor to use the exit as entry gate. In this manner, a devotee along with his relatives paid Rs 1k to the temple committee for VIP entry. He was disgruntled with the temple management and misbehaved with one of the temple employees. The devotee and his family struggled to reach the sanctum sanctorum due a large number of devotees leaving the premises through the exit gate.

The aggrieved employee assaulted an elderly devotee. The matter was settled after Mandhata police intervened. ‘When we checked the CCTV footage of the temple's control room, we saw a devotee arguing with a temple employee in the sanctum sanctorum. Perhaps, there was a dispute in the temple premises regarding this matter,’ the police said.