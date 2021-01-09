Madhya Pradesh: Oil factory owner in Indore arrested for packing palm oil in branded soyabean oil packets

Indore: An oil factory owner was arrested for packing palm oil in the packets of different brands of soyabean and other vegetable oils in Palda area late on Friday. The joint team of food department and administration raided the factory and the sample of the oil was taken from there.

Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the raid was conducted at the factory named Bhole Food Product on Palda Road. The food department found that the factory owner Yogesh Kukreja, 40, a resident of Kesarbag Road was packing the imported palm oil in brand packets of soyabean and vegetable oils. He was also using a hallmark on the packets to gain consumers’ trust.

The officials found that the quality of palm oil was also not good. The team detained Kukreja and handed him over to police. The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 272, 273 of the IPC against the accused on the complaint of food inspector Himani Singh.