Madhya Pradesh: Officials trying to scare traders at the behest of big companies, traders to Union minister

NAGDA: Over five dozen traders from Nagda, Khachrod, Unhel and Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh met union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Friday and submitted a memorandum to him demanding amendments in the food safety act.

In the memorandum the problems faced by the traders due to the new provisions of the act have been highlighted.

The traders told Gehlot that the new Act being enforced by the state government will create a lot of problems for them. Due to this Act they have to suffer due to the mistakes made by branded companies. They alleged that the officials are trying to scare the traders on the directions of big companies, which is not appropriate.

Satyanarayan Mehta, Pawan Porwal and many other distinguished traders were present on the occasion. Union Minister Gehlot assured the traders that he would meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and make him aware of their problems.