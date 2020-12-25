Madhya Pradesh: Court dismisses bail plea of trader, wife who misbehaved with administrative team in Nagda

Nagda: A court here dismissed bail plea of trader Ashish Choudhary and his wife Raina Choudhary and sent them to Khachrod sub jail and Ujjain jail respectively on Thursday.

Choudhary couple entered into heated argument with team of administration and food department, which collected food samples from their shop on Wednesday. It was part of ongoing drive against food adulteration.

Food officer Deepa Atlavade along with tehsildar RK Guha lodged police complaint against Choudhary couple at Nagda mandi police station for creating obstruction in government work.

In the complaint, Atlavade and others claimed that that they visited Ashok Kumar & Trading at Chandra Shekhar Marg and collected samples of loose oil whose sale is against the law. While taking samples, Choudhary couple exchanged heated arguments with officials who said Raina snatched samples and threw it on the road.

Nevertheless, resentment is brewing among traders here against administration’s drive. They say through drive, administrative officials posted here pressurise them to fulfil their demands, which are inappropriate. Traders claimed that during lockdown, they extended all possible help to people but they are being harassed by administration for no reason.