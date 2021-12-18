Madhya Pradesh: Officials confident of tackling looming Omicron threat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indore has got nervous due to tracing of Omicron suspects within its limit, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma held a meeting with medical experts and later claimed that adequate arrangements are being made in the entire division to deal with the possibility of third wave of Covid-19 that could be triggered by the new variant of coronavirus.

Additional commissioner Rajni Singh, joint commissioner Sapna Solanki, MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, joint director (health) Dr Ashok Kumar Dagaria and other medical experts were present in the online meeting.

Sharma said that that the impact of the Omicron would be highly visible from February onwards. “This infection spreads rapidly. Research is being done continuously on the lethality of this variant. So far, the lethality of this infection has been reported less in different researches,” he added.

Sharma stated that there is a need to stay alert as suspects of Omicron has started surfacing in the city. He asked health officers to ensure that all residents take both doses of vaccine for protection.

Dr VP Pandey said that the effect of the vaccine in the country is better than the vaccines in other countries.

Dr Salil Bhargava said that children are being affected more by corona at present. He said that while the effect of Omicron would certainly increase, the severity would be less. “If caution is taken and vigilance is done, the faster it spreads, the faster it can be controlled,” he added.

Dr Anita Mutha, Dr Sakalle, Dr Manoj Kala, Dr Sanjay Dixit and other doctors also gave suggestions in the meeting.

Sharma said that there are adequate arrangements to deal with corona in the division. “Availability of oxygen has been ensured by installing oxygen plants in all the districts in the division. Ventilators have been made available in the division to deal with an emergency situation. For the operation of these ventilators, two doctors from each district will be given training in Medical College in Indore,” he said. For this, instructions were given to start the training program from Wednesday. It was informed in the meeting that a committee is also being constituted to ensure the availability of medicines. This committee will assess the medicines used in peak time and will take action regarding availability,

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:05 AM IST