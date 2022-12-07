Madhya Pradesh: Oath administered to newly-elected office-bearers of Bar Association in Ujjain

Oath being administered to the newly-elected executive body members of the Bar Association | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ceremony to hand over the charges to the elected member of the Bar Association of Ujjain was organised on Monday evening. The president Ashok Yadav, vice-president Mukesh R Upadhyay, secretary Prakash Chaubey, treasurer Mahendra Solanki, joint secretaries Arvind Sharma and Yogesh Sharma and executive members Rajesh Kapil, Vikrant

Bathery, Insaf Ahmad Qureshi, Muniraj Sharma, Mahesh Sharma, Dharmendra Pandya, Pradeep Devatwal, Rakesh Chaudhary, Bharat Malviya, Apeksha Shukla and Ajay Anjana were administered the oath.

In the ceremony, Rajendra Kumar Verma, Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Pratap Mehta, co-chairman of the Bar Council of India were the guests and the charge was given under the chief hospitality of principal district and sessions district judge RK Vani. In front of all the judges and Bar members, the election officers administered the oath to the elected office-bearers and executive members and gave them the responsibility of Bar Association.

On this occasion, the newly elected president Ashok Yadav demanded permission to construct 80 chambers in the service building and to enlarge the gate of the way to go from the new court premises to the administrative building. Justice Verma assured to look into their demands.

During his speech, Justice Verma also emphasised on creating cordial relations between the Bar and the Bench. The Bar Council of India’s co-chairman Pratap Mehta, during his address, also drew attention to the problems being faced by the advocates of the Supreme Court and the High Courts in the present context, due to the speedy disposal of old cases by the Justice.

Pratap Mehta, co-chairman of the Bar Council of India was presented with the picture of Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan by the Shri Mahakal Lok and Bar Association, Ujjain. Law books worth about Rs 1.5 were provided by the election officials for the library of the Bar Association. The programme was conducted by Ajay Giriya Jain and Ajay Shankar Tiwari and a vote of thanks was given by the secretary Prakash Chaubey.