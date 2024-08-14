Madhya Pradesh: Nursing Officer Suspended Over Bribery Charges In Shajapur |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A nursing officer at the district hospital, Lakshmi Panwar, has been suspended following allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for performing a delivery operation. The suspension, ordered by collector Riju Bafna, is part of a broader crackdown by the administration and health department after complaints were lodged against Lakshmi Panwar.

An Asha worker, involved in the transaction, Sitabai, has also been issued a warning. CMHO Dr Ajay Salvia confirmed the suspension, stating that nursing officer Lakshmi Panwar, stationed at the Shajapur District Hospital, has been temporarily transferred to the community health centre in Kalapipal during the suspension period on collector Riju Bafna’s order.

This decisive action followed a thorough investigation initiated by the district administration. Asha worker Sitabai, who facilitated the money transaction for the delivery of Mamta Bai, a pregnant woman from Mulikheda village, received a warning letter from CMHO Dr Salvia.

The investigation, led by deputy collector Rajkumar Haldhar, uncovered that Rs 15,000 was paid- Rs 7,000 in cash and Rs 8,000 online. The information was provided by the complainant Bherulal and his son Govind (husband of the pregnant woman).

The investigation revealed that Lakshmi was providing medical advice to pregnant women at a clinic secretly operating inside a classroom adjacent to Hariom Medical Store, which has since been sealed.

Despite being asked for an explanation, Panwar's response was deemed unsatisfactory, leading to her suspension. The online payment and corroborating statements from the complainant and the Asha worker played a crucial role in substantiating the charges. This action underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining integrity within the healthcare system.