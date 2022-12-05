e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Nursing College students protest against delay in exam In Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Government Nursing College students protest in front of collector’s office, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Aggrieved students of Government Nursing Degree College demonstrated in front of the collector office on Monday. They were protesting against delay in completion of degree due to lack of timely examinations. They claimed that three-year course was now being completed in four-year at the college.

Angry over college’s failure to organise examination, the students demanded on-time exam. About 1,000 students are enrolled in different nursing colleges in Ujjain. Students have to bear the brunt of failure of the college to follow exam calendar which results in an increase in degree period.

After handing over the memorandum to ADM Santosh Tagore at the administrative complex building, student Tanu Solanki said that the university was not holding the examination. So the duration of their degree course was increasing. Student Nikita Parmar said that due to increase in the degree period, financial problems have also arisen. “We are living in rented rooms, eating food in mess. The expenditure on all this is increasing,” she added.

