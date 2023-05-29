Madhya Pradesh: NTPC concludes its GEM workshop with a grand ceremony

FP Photo

Sanawad (Khargone): The four-week-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) workshop being conducted by NTPC Khargone concluded on Sunday.

The closing ceremony was graced by Dharamveer Singh, IPS, SP Khargone as chief guest in the presence of Rajesh Kumar Kanojia, ED Khargone.

Girl Empowerment Mission is a flagship CSR initiative of NTPC, which commenced on May 1. As many as 40 girl children in the age group of 10 to 12 years from the 10 project-affected villages were part of this workshop.

SP Singh in his address appreciated the efforts of NTPC Khargone in providing the girl students such an opportunity to enhance their skills and learning levels. He also stated that such good initiatives strengthen the connection and goodwill between industry and the neighbouring villages.

In his address, he also told parents to allow children to follow their passion. RK Kanojia emphasized that children follow their passion and keep alive their dreams of becoming big in life. He mentioned that children should have an aim in life, and they should work hard to achieve their aim.

Archana Kanojia, president Ahilya Mahila Mandal encouraged the girls to carry forward all their learnings of the GEM Workshop and also to share the same when they go back to their villages.

The grand program was attended by Mandeep Singh Chhabra, GM (O&M), V Mohan, GM (FM), P Laad, GM (TS) and other senior officials of NTPC. Besides, all the parents of the GEM participants also attended the closing ceremony and witnessed the performances of their children.

All 40 Girl children were presented with certificates by SP Singh, along with mementoes for their beautiful performances.