Madhya Pradesh: NSUI activists stage protest infront of VC, burn minister effigy in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting student leaders praying for ‘Sadbuddhi’ to the vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey were taken by surprise when the VC himself reached the protest site at Madhav Bhavan of Vikram University, on Wednesday. Unmoved by his presence, the student leaders continued with their protest and burnt an effigy of minister of higher education Mohan Yadav.

Student leaders under the banner of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) reached Madhav Bhavan to protest the alleged mismanagement at the university.

The pretesting students went inside and started singing Mahatma Gandhi’s famous bhajan “Vice Chancellor Ko Sanmati De Bhagwan”. As the VC arrived at the site, the NSUI activists started raising slogans.

Even as the Pandey tried to clarify, the NSUI leaders continued with the protest expressing deep anger over the alleged mismanagement at the university.

State vice-president Pritesh Sharma said the students were upset as neither the examinations were being held on time nor the results were declared as per schedule.

Student leader Bablu Khichi alleged that the vice-chancellor and registrar have made Vikram University a place of minting money. Hefty fees are being charged to the students and they are provided with any kind of facilities. During this, the university campus echoed with the slogans of the “Corrupt Vice Chancellor” and “Corrupt Registrar”. Finally, the student leaders set ablaze the effigy of higher education minister Mohan Yadav kept outside.