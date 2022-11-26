Madhya Pradesh: NSE-2022 to be held today & tomorrow in Ujjain

e-Paper Get App
Principal Dr HL Anijwal told that for the first time the centre of the NSE examination has been made in GGPGC

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Image Credit: GettyImages (Representative)
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Standard Examination (NSE)-2022 organised by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) will be held on November 26 and 27 at centre at the Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC).

This examination will be conducted in physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy and junior science sections. On November 26, astronomy examination will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. On November 27, physics examination will be held from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, chemistry examination from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, biology and junior science examinations will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Principal Dr HL Anijwal told that for the first time the centre of the NSE examination has been made in GGPGC. There are 119 students registered at this centre. The examination coordinator is Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta. This examination is the first stage of the International Olympiad of these subjects. The next stage for the students who qualify in this examination will be conducted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai. After this the Indian National Olympiad will be held of different subjects. Students selected in it will qualify for International Olympiad.

