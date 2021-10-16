Madhya Pradesh: Now registration of cooperative societies to be done online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now the registration of the cooperative societies will be done online to bring transparency in the formation of the societies.

Deputy commissioner cooperative societies, has informed that the registration of cooperative societies in the district will now be done through online process only. There is no need for the concerned persons to come to the office.

The deputy commissioner informed that 21 persons can form a cooperative society by visiting the departmental online portal http:icmis.mp.gov.in for the registration of societies. The applicant can apply through the MP Online Citizen Facilitation Centre by visiting the website in the mentioned link.

The applicant has to create his-her login on the portal. To create login, OTP verification will be done by entering mobile number linked with Aadhar.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:15 AM IST