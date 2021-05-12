Madhya Pradesh: Now negative Covid report must for vendors in Ratlam

Ratlam: From Saturday only those milk vendors who have received a negative Covid-19 test report will be allowed to supply milk in the town.

District administration on Wednesday said that milk vendors, RO water suppliers, Gas cylinder delivery persons and petrol pump persons will have to get completed their Covid-19 testing for which sampling work will be carried out on May 13 and 14 on the Lokendra Talkies premises.

Ratlam city SDM Abhishek Gehlot said that the sampling work of Kirana and fruit delivery persons has been completed.

From Saturday onwards vendors will have to show a negative report message while making delivery.