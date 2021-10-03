​Madhya Pradesh: Now, ​land records​ available online​​ ​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ​Increasing the ​the role of e-governance and ​​simplifying ​revenue related matter, ​now anyone can get the ​documents of ​land records​ like Khasra\BI copy online​, officials informed here on Saturday.​

Explaining the process​, sources said that first the applicant will have to register themsel​ves ​on MP Land Records website https://mpbhulekh.gov.in or through MP​Online ​p​ortal ​​at kiosk ​or ​Lokseva Kendra. If the people wish to submit​ online application​ ​through https://mpbhulekh.gov.in they will​ have to opt ​for ​‘Register as a public user’ after which they will have to​ enter the User ID. Password will be made available on mobile phone.​ ​Then they can login using the password ​and get the ​revenue documents of their need.

For getting a copy of land records like Khasra (a large area is called Khasra), a copy of B-1 (land record), a copy of the map of Khasra, plot-wise copy and documents and a copy of the previous land records people have to apply online. After this, the citizens can get the digitally signed documents by clicking on the download button.

Under this, both certified and uncertified copies can be obtained. There is a fee for a certified copy which can be paid online ​​through various means,​ while the uncertified copy is free of cost. All land records are digitally​ signed under certified copy which will be useful to citizens in financial transactions, land registry, bank and other revenue department​'s​ work.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST