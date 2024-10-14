Madhya Pradesh: Now, BEd, MEd Students To Cancel Their Own Admissions Online | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has introduced an option for students who had taken admission in teacher education courses to cancel their enrollment if they no longer wish to continue. This new initiative, aimed at addressing student grievances, allows students to easily withdraw their admissions in online mode through the MP Online portal.

Students, who wish to cancel their admission need to log onto the portal, select the course they enrolled in, and provide their application number and date of birth. Once the cancellation request is submitted, the admission will be officially revoked.

The last date to apply for admission cancellation is October 30. Like previous years, admissions to teacher education courses such as BEd, MEd, BPEd, and MPEd were conducted via a centralised online counselling system managed by the DHE.

With six rounds of counselling offered, nearly all available seats in colleges across Indore were filled. However, after the admission process concluded, the DHE received complaints from students who expressed dissatisfaction with the colleges they were allocated. In response, the DHE, for the first time, has given students the flexibility to cancel their admission, offering relief to those who had concerns about their assigned institutions.