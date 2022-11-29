e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Notice issued against Ujjain Development Authority employees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
Representative Image |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There were large-scale irregularities in the allotment of plots at the housing fair of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA). It is being revealed now. The employees of the authority bought the plot at a cheap price and then sold it at a higher price. After this fact came to light in the investigation, a notice has been issued to the employees. Vivek Barwa, a Class IV employee of the UDA, was allotted plot number C4/23 from the employee quota in the housing fair held last year. The cost of this HIG category plot was more than Barwa’s income.

Immediately after purchasing this plot worth Rs 27 lakh, Barwa sold it for Rs 50 lakh. In this way, he earned Rs 23 lakh in two months. When the complaint of the matter went up to the EOW along with the Housing and Environment Department, the UDA administration also set up an inquiry. After investigation, a notice has been issued to Barwa. He has been asked to answer for not taking competent approval while selling the plot along with arranging the amount for the purchase of the plot. Further action will be taken after his reply.

Indore: One new case of Covid-19 found in city after seven days

Indore: Project to increase mustard production launched

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul’s Yatra turns into photo session for Congress leaders

Indore: Two officials, NGO representative face music over garbage issue

Indore: 1.32 lakh more smart meters to be installed in city

