Madhya Pradesh: Ashok Yadav again emerges as Ujjain Bar Association president

The victory procession of winners of annual Bar Association election was taken out in Ujjain on Friday night | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a close triangular fight among three former presidents, Ashok Yadav once again became the president of the Ujjain Bar Association elections conducted here on Friday. Prakash Choubey has returned as secretary for the third time. Mahendra Solanki was elected treasurer and Arvind Sharma joint secretary, Advocate Welfare.

Only 1,150 out of 1,374 voters of the Bar Association had cast their votes. After polling which went on till 4 pm, the counting began at 6.30 pm due to a delay in bundling of ballot papers. First of all, the counting of votes was done for the post of joint secretary, Advocate Welfare. Arvind Sharma merged as victorious. Sharma got 795 votes. He defeated Sagar Singh Tirwar who got 342 votes. 13 votes were cancelled. Mahendra Solanki won the triangular contest for the post of treasurer. He got 609 votes while his nearest rivals Devendra Sharma got 367 and Sanjay Solanki got 165 votes.

The counting of votes for the posts of vice-president, secretary and president was delayed. Mukesh Upadhyay won the post of vice-resident. He got 496 votes and his nearest rival Ganesh Patel got 303 votes. In this way, Upadhyay was victorious by 193 votes. Prakash Choubey was elected for the third time to the post of secretary. He defeated Shailesh Manana. Choubey got 662, Manana got 356 and Santosh Sisodia got only 125 votes.

Ashok Yadav once again won the post of president. He defeated Surendra Chaturvedi by 250 votes. Yadav got 592, Chaturvedi got 342 and Pramod Choubey got 205 votes. Yadav was directly benefited by the division of Brahmin votes. However, even after adding the votes of Choubey and Chaturvedi, Yadav got 45 more votes. The reason for this was the reluctance of the Brahmin voters to vote.

Prior to this, election activities continued throughout the day in the Bar Association’s Auditorium. Voters kept coming to cast their votes at 15 booths. Due to the cold, the pace of polling was very slow till 1 pm. Till this time only 400 votes could be cast. Voting picked up after 2 pm and 1,150 votes were cast till 4 pm. Police force was also deployed there. Joint secretary, library and 11 members of the executive committee were already elected unopposed.