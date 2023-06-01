Madhya Pradesh: Nod for pipeline between Kundalia Dam and Nalkheda under AMRUT2.0

Representative Image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): The centre and state government have accorded approval for a water pipeline between Kundalia Dam and Nalkheda amounting to Rs 9.74 crore. The project is to be funded under the second phase of the Amrut2.0 scheme of the central government.

Sharing information, Vijay Soni, municipal council’s chief representative said that apart from laying the water pipeline, water tanks would be constructed at the fort and Bhaisonda Road as part of the scheme. With implementation of the project, residents facing acute water shortage in summer season would be greatly relieved. The direct pipeline project is estimated to cost around Rs 9.74 crore. Currently the town gets water from Lakhundar River which runs dry in summer season (beginning in March) with soaring temperature.

Notably, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT) scheme was designed to provide water supply through functional taps to all households in all towns. It was done as a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and with the aim of making towns 'water-secure' and 'self-sustainable'.