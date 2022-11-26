Madhya Pradesh: No smart meters for 132 consumers till now in Mhow

Picture For Representation | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Despite West Discom claiming last year that Mhow is the first town in the state to have smart meters, the reality is different. In fact, even after a year, smart meters have not been installed at the premises of 132 consumers in Mhow town. The company started the work of installing smart meters in place of old meters in Mhow in January 2021 and in July 2021, Mhow was declared a smart meter city.

By July 2021, the power company had installed 14, 600 domestic and commercial smart meters based on radio frequency method in Mhow. But due to political pressure and other reasons, the company has not disconnected the old metres of 132 consumers till now. This information came to light when recently, advocate Ashok Mishra sought information regarding the smart meter from the company under Right to Information.

Complaint made to higher officials

Advocate Mishra told that the local officers of the company are not installing smart meters for these 132 consumers due to their selfishness and pressure. We have complained to the officers at the headquarters and demanded that the names of these 132 consumers be made public and action be taken against the concerned officers. After the matter came to light, the process of installing smart meters at the homes of the remaining consumers has started.

