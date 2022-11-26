e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mhow student makes town proud

Madhya Pradesh: Mhow student makes town proud

Chetna got the opportunity to learn about the contribution of our national leaders

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chetna Marathe, a shining star of Army Public School, Mhow was selected to participate in the programme on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on November 14, 2022 to pay floral tributes to our national leaders in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Ministry of Education (Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (Department of Youth Affairs), Government of India in coordination with Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat had organised a programme on ‘participation of youth of our country in paying homage to our national leaders on their birth anniversary in Parliament House”.

Chetna got the opportunity to learn about the contribution of our national leaders. She was among the top 25 students selected across the country through the Veer Gatha Contest.

article-image

