Madhya Pradesh: No new colleges or increase of seats in existing ones

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has put on hold permissions granted for the opening of new colleges and increase of seats in existing ones for session 2020-21.

The DHE has stated that new colleges won’t open in the upcoming session. It also stated that there won’t be any increase in the number of seats in the colleges. “These decisions have been taken due to suspension of pre-affiliation inspections on account coronavirus outbreak,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

As the state is reeling under coronavirus attack, the DHE has suspended inspections of colleges for review of their facilities, number of faculty and available infrastructure.

It stated that there won’t be any inspections. It also directed the universities not to conduct pre-affiliation inspections at the colleges.

The varsities have been directed to grant affiliation to the colleges through inspecting their campus.

While the department gave this relaxation to the college, it also ensured that the colleges do not take advantage of such a decision.

For that, it stopped the increase of seats in the colleges. Plus, it stated that pre-affiliation inspection is a must for opening new colleges so there won’t be any new college in session 2020-21.

“Permission given for opening new colleges by the DHE for session 2020-21 stands postponed,” Silawat stated.

He also stated that permissions granted for increasing seats in the existing colleges also stands postponed till next session.

“The same permissions will be acceptable for session 2021-22,” he added.