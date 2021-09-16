Madhya Pradesh: No facility of data migration between SARTHI & Smart Chip Co. portal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The online learning licence system has proved beneficial to a large number of people but it exposed the system as applicants had to take manual driving tests for a permanent licence.

The flaw in the system was exposed on Wednesday when two applicants, who had taken their learning licences through an online process in August reached the Regional Transport Office for a permanent licence after one month.

Surprisingly, the employees and staff of Smart Chip Company, responsible for driving tests on the automated track, refused to take their test on automated track as they didn’t have their record of learning licence. Later, the applicants approached senior officials who took their manual test on the track but no recording and monitoring of the same could be done.

“Record of those getting learning licence online is entered in SARTHI portal of Transport Department but the driving test taken by the chip company is uploaded in Smart Chip Company’s portal. There was no record of these applicants with the RTO’s portal due to which their test couldn’t be taken,” officials said.

Meanwhile, ARTO Archana Mishra informed media persons that they are informing about the same and amendments will be done in the system soon.

Sources said that many agents and employees of RTO are seeing it as an opportunity to bring back the manual system of learning licence.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:06 AM IST