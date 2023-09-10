Madhya Pradesh: No Breakthrough In Probe, Police Venture On Narco Tests In Alirajpur Gold Coins Scandal

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With no breakthrough even after eight days of intensive probing in the scandal of 240 gold coins theft, the police in Alirajpur faced a challenging road ahead.

To aid in detecting the missing gold coins, the police obtained permission from the court to conduct narco, brain mapping and polygraph tests on the accused. The suspects were presented before the court and subsequently sent to jail. The police are now relying on technical investigations and scientific tools to uncover the truth.

Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas stated that various aspects of the case have been explored. In the coming days, the police will utilise scientific methods such as brain mapping and narco-analysis tests. The police have also deployed informers to aid in their investigation.

The case involves the theft of 240 gold coins from a tribal woman, allegedly by police personnel including the former police station in-charge Vijay Deora, head constable Suresh Chauhan, constable Rakesh and Virendra Singh of Sondwa police station. Despite their arrest, the accused have not provided any information about the missing coins. They were initially granted remand, but no progress was made.

The court extended their remand until September 8 and the accused were subsequently moved from District Jail, Alirajpur to Central Jail, Barwani for security reasons on September 4.

