Madhya Pradesh: Nine Injured In Group Clash In Agar

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Nine persons were injured after two groups entered into a clash in Agar – Malwa on Saturday evening. Three persons who were seriously injured were referred to Ujjain for treatment, the police said. The cops booked 15 persons in the case. According to Kotwali police, the incident was reported at Kulmandi village in the district where two groups attacked each other with sticks, swords and iron rods.

After getting information, the Kotwali police team along with ambulances rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that land dispute between two groups was the actual cause of the clash. It has been said that the land of both the sides is adjacent. There is an allegation of encroachment on the land of one party by the other party. On the other hand, the other side says that the opponent was trespassing on his own land.

The Kotwali police have registered a case against nine people on the complaint of Pradhan Singh (23), son of Gordhan Singh. On the other hand, on the complaint of 55-year-old Narayan Singh, a case has been registered against six including one woman.