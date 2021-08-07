Madhya Pradesh: Newlywed woman ends life over dowry harassment in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the in-laws of the woman who allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by her in-laws for dowry.

Police said Pooja Mehta consumed poisonous substance and died during treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital on July 15. Pooja, a resident of Suwas Barod and Nitin entered into a wedlock on May 6, 2019. After the wedding, Nitin, his father Mukesh and mother Sangeeta started mounting pressure on Pooja to ask parents a four-wheeler as dowry. Due to constant harassment Pooja consumed poisonous substance and died.

Following a probe and statement of Pooja’s parents, police have registered a case against her in-laws and husband.