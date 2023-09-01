Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Bushes, Admitted To Hospital In Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes of Soniyana village under Jeeran tehsil in Neemuch district on Friday. Police believe that she was dumped by her mother or father hours after birth.

According to reports, a boy, Kamlesh, heard cries of the newborn from bushes. Initially he got scared believing it to be some wild animal. Later, he went near the bushes and found the newborn lying in the dirt.

He immediately informed villagers who arranged for warm clothes for the newborn as it was quite cold.

Villagers then informed Baghana police about the incident. On being informed, police sent the baby to district hospital due to which the girl child was saved.

It’s unclear as to for how long she was left in the bushes. Police have filed a panchnama against the unidentified parents of the child.

Further investigations are underway. She is now undergoing treatment and her condition was stated to be stable.

