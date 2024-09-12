 Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights

Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights

About 1,200 new teacher cadre employees in Sardarpur tehsil have been waiting for payment of their financial rights for a long time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,200 new teacher cadre employees in Sardarpur tehsil have been waiting for payment of their financial rights for a long time.

Irked over delays, members of Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh (teachers' union) submitted a memorandum to the block education officer (BEO) Sunil Kumar Ostwal on Wednesday, outlining their pending dues. Sangh president Anokhilal Chaudhary said that the following were the pending payments.

Read Also
Indore: 15 Elected Unopposed For AIMP Executive Committee
article-image

Last fifth installment of the 7th pay scale, eight months of dearness allowance due

Last fifth installment of the 7th pay scale, which was due in May 2024 but has not been paid yet, eight months of dearness allowance (DA) arrears from July 2023 to February 2024, four months of house rent allowance (HRA) attached to the salary in February, June, July and August 2024, which was also not received and arrears for teachers promoted for 12 years and 24 years, which should be paid from the date of promotion.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence

They have warned that if the pending financial dues are not paid within a week, they will surround the BEO office, take out a rally and submit a memorandum to the SDM regarding the departmental negligence. Labhucharan, Yogendra Tiwari, Manish Chobey and other members were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights

Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights

Mhow Follow-Up: 3 Accused Of Suspected Gang-Rape, Robbery Held; Two Sent To Five-Day Police Remand

Mhow Follow-Up: 3 Accused Of Suspected Gang-Rape, Robbery Held; Two Sent To Five-Day Police Remand

Madhya Pradesh: 51.44% Turnout In Alirajpur District Panchayat By-Election

Madhya Pradesh: 51.44% Turnout In Alirajpur District Panchayat By-Election

These Incidents Crush Millions Of Women's Morale Every Day: Priyanka Gandhi On Assault Of Army...

These Incidents Crush Millions Of Women's Morale Every Day: Priyanka Gandhi On Assault Of Army...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain