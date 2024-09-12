Madhya Pradesh: New Teacher Cadre Employees Demand Pending Financial Rights | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,200 new teacher cadre employees in Sardarpur tehsil have been waiting for payment of their financial rights for a long time.

Irked over delays, members of Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh (teachers' union) submitted a memorandum to the block education officer (BEO) Sunil Kumar Ostwal on Wednesday, outlining their pending dues. Sangh president Anokhilal Chaudhary said that the following were the pending payments.

Last fifth installment of the 7th pay scale, eight months of dearness allowance due

Last fifth installment of the 7th pay scale, which was due in May 2024 but has not been paid yet, eight months of dearness allowance (DA) arrears from July 2023 to February 2024, four months of house rent allowance (HRA) attached to the salary in February, June, July and August 2024, which was also not received and arrears for teachers promoted for 12 years and 24 years, which should be paid from the date of promotion.

They have warned that if the pending financial dues are not paid within a week, they will surround the BEO office, take out a rally and submit a memorandum to the SDM regarding the departmental negligence. Labhucharan, Yogendra Tiwari, Manish Chobey and other members were present.