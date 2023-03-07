Madhya Pradesh: New history can be written only by youth in Pithampur

FP Photo |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Madan Vaskale, the keynote speaker of a seminar organised by Government College, Pithampur on the contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, said that tribal heroes had a special contribution in India's freedom struggle. But their heroic saga could not get a proper place in history. He remembered those tribal heroes who helped get freedom. It is the youth of the country who can write new history, Vaskale said. On this occasion Dr Rekha Nagar presented Saraswati Vandana as a special guest. The guests were welcomed by Principal Dr Vinod Khatri, programme co-ordinator Dr Ritu George and Dr Sanghamitra.