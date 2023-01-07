Madhya Pradesh: Nephew kills uncle over land dispute in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Mahudipada got killed by his nephew over an old land dispute. According to information received from Bilpank police station, nephew Nandu Ninama and his paternal uncle Thavar Ninama had an argument over their ancestor's land which was supposed to be given to Nandu. In the heat of the moment, Nandu pushed Thavar to the ground which led to his instant death.

The whole incident was witnessed by the guests who visited Thavar's house to attend the wedding function of his grandson. Before the argument, Thavar tried to convince Nandu that he would give him the land after the marriage ceremony and requested not to create any nuisance in front of the guests.

Family members took Thavar to the district hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Police have registered a case against the accused Nandu on the report of Thavar's son Poonamchandra. Nandu has been arrested and will be soon presented in court.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector instructs cleanliness be maintained at district hospital