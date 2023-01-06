Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector instructs cleanliness be maintained at district hospital

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Friday paid a surprise inspection at the district hospital and took stock of situation.

He expressed discontent over the filth and construction debris strewn in the premises. Civil surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar was instructed to improve the arrangements in a week.

Ratlam Municipal Corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt and district vaccination officer Dr Varsha Kuril were present during the inspection.

The collector inspected the OPD room and the Prabha Dressing Room where he found that the roof is in dilapidated condition. and ordered improvement. Besides, he instructed that diabetes, and hypertension patient cards be converted into smart cards.

Water and dirt were found scattered in the premises outside the patient ward and instructions were given for cleanliness.

Collector also went through the duty register of the nurses and ward boys and found that the staffers change their duty on their own free will. The collector instructed that it must be ensured that duty is done strictly as per the roster.

Collector Suryavanshi talked to some hospitalised patients and their kin and one of the relatives of a patient from Jadwasa village complained that the doctor had taken Rs 15,000 for the operation.

Following this, the collector directed the SDM to investigate and take relevant action in the matter.