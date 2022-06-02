Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch police rescue missing girl, one arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police have rescued a girl who had been missing and also arrested a youth in this connection. The arrested has been identified as Kanha Kharol, (21), a native of Neemuch.

Reportedly, a minor girl went missing from the Lahsun Mandi area under Neemuch Cantt. police station area. A complaint was launched at the police station on April 18, 2022, on behalf of family members and a case was registered under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on this, a special team was constituted under the leadership of the superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma. During the investigation, police nabbed Kanha from Neemuch. Police have also rescued a minor girl from Bungalow no 60 from Neemuch.

The police station in-charge Rajendra Narvariya, Narsingh Dodiyar, Verma Rathore and other police staff played a crucial role in this case.