Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch cops book 200 for protest rally without permission, provocative slogans

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Amid normalcy limping back to violence-hit Khargone and Sendhwa towns of Madhya Pradesh, Neemuch police have booked 200 people, including 11 identified people for holding a protest rally without the required permission and raising provocative slogans against the state chief minister and home minister. Police booked them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Those who were booked include Muslim Intajamiya Committee president Ghulam Rasul Pathan, a resident of Moolchand Marg Khari Kua, former corporator Iqbal Hussein, a resident of Badi Mandi, and nine other identified persons, all belonging to the minority community.

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma, who is keeping a tab on the situation, said some people had gathered in the SP office on Friday for submitting a memorandum regarding incidents going on in other districts. Before this, some of them had raised provocative slogans, which have been taken into account.

Named FIRs have been registered against 11 people. Also, preventive action has been taken. Soon all of them will get notices. Along with this, strict instructions will be given that if they do any wrong action in future, they will have to face the consequences, SP Verma added.

Notably, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the town following violence incidents reported from Khargone and Sendhwa during the Ram Navmi celebrations. Under the orders, no rally or gathering of people is allowed without the necessary permission from the competent authority.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:58 PM IST