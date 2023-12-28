Madhya Pradesh: 'Need To Boost Employment In Agriculture Sector' | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An agricultural coordination meeting was held at the Agricultural Science Centre in Alirajpur on Thursday. During this, Agricultural Technical Application Research Institute, Jabalpur, Director, Dr SRK Singh emphasised the need for concerted efforts to establish employment activities linked to agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry in Alirajpur district. Dr Singh urged the implementation of advanced technology in agricultural practices.

His focus was on increasing crop production, promoting millet grains, and enhancing their marketing strategies. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of developing secondary livelihood activities through agriculture, animal husbandry, and horticulture.

During the meeting, discussions centered around fostering a 'Milk Village' in Alirajpur district due to the immense potential and demand for milk production in the area. Dr Singh stressed the necessity of specialised efforts and strategies to facilitate this initiative, underscoring the importance of connecting farmers and youth with the production and marketing of crops and fruit-based products in the region.

Agricultural scientist KVK Alirajpur's RK Yadav, DDA DS Maurya, DDA horticulture Kailash Chauhan, animal husbandry department's Dr Roshan Berwa, livelihood mission's Prashant Mehta and representatives of various NGOs and farmers of the district were present.