Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: National Fertilizers Limited bags seven Public Relations Council of India excellence awards

NFL received awards for CoVID Management in Public Sector, Annual Report, House Journal, Promotion of Arts, Government Communication Films.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has win seven awards in the prestigious 11th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards held at Goa.

In the individual category, BV Vittal, GM (HR) won Best HR Person of the year award and Sanjeev Randeva, DGM (CC & HR) received the ‘Communicator of the year Award’ for Corporate Branding.

Nirlep Singh Rai, chairman and managing director congratulated the entire Corporate Communication team on this achievement and hailed the CC team for keeping up with the communication objectives of the Company.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:47 PM IST
