 Madhya Pradesh: National Dance Festival begins today in Ujjain
The best Kathak dancer will be decorated with Guru Pandit Rajendra Gangani's Kathak decoration

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan’s prestigious Kinkini Kirtan National Dance Festival will be inaugurated on Thursday at Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi, director of Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan, said that around 150 contestants from across the country are going to perform in the competition. Along with this Pandit Kundan Lal Gangani dance ornamentation will be given to senior Kathak dancer from Chandigarh Dr Shobha Kausar, director of Ancient Art Centre, Chandigarh.

The best Kathak dancer will be decorated with Guru Pandit Rajendra Gangani's Kathak decoration. Apart from this, art seekers who have come from all over the country will be honoured and rewarded in a grand event of Iron Day, on the concluding evening of the programme. A special performance will also be enacted by the dancers.

