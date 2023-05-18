 Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

The passengers will be selected through a computerised draw of lots

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, the journey to Shirdi by air will begin on June 23. For this, the target of sending 32 passengers from Ujjain district has been achieved. The concerned officers have been directed to receive applications of eligible candidates for the said journey in all the urban bodies/rural bodies.

If the district receives more applications than the prescribed quota, then the passengers will be selected through a computerised draw of lots. Along with this, a list of 10 per cent additional pilgrims will also be prepared. The above proceedings will be completed on May 23 at 3 pm in additional chief executive officer’s (zila panchayat) cabin. A committee has been constituted to carry out the work in a transparent manner.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Robotic machine arrives for road clean-up in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Robotic machine arrives for road clean-up in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Robotic machine arrives for road clean-up in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mayor inspects ‘Nagar Van’ development site in Ujjain

Indore: Man commits suicide after live-in partner forces him to convert to her religion

Indore: Man commits suicide after live-in partner forces him to convert to her religion

Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Admin pulls out ‘unclaimed’ mawa from pits in Ujjain