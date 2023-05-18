Madhya Pradesh: List of ‘Shirdi’ pilgrims to be finalised soon in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, the journey to Shirdi by air will begin on June 23. For this, the target of sending 32 passengers from Ujjain district has been achieved. The concerned officers have been directed to receive applications of eligible candidates for the said journey in all the urban bodies/rural bodies.

If the district receives more applications than the prescribed quota, then the passengers will be selected through a computerised draw of lots. Along with this, a list of 10 per cent additional pilgrims will also be prepared. The above proceedings will be completed on May 23 at 3 pm in additional chief executive officer’s (zila panchayat) cabin. A committee has been constituted to carry out the work in a transparent manner.