Madhya Pradesh: Narrow escape for passengers as private bus catches fire in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after a private bus caught fire near Thikri bypass on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

A passenger bus belonging to Verma Travels was travelling from Sendhwa to Indore when it caught fire after one of its tyres burst. There were around seven passengers on the bus when the mishap occurred. As soon as all the passengers alighted, the fire engulfed the entire bus due to a fire in a diesel tank.

People ran to help control the fire as soon as they received information. Officials of the electricity board, Police rushed to the spot. A fire brigade was called in to douse the flames. The fire was later controlled by the fire brigade.

No causalities were reported in the fire accident. The fire might have started due to a short circuit which engulfed the entire bus. A 33 kv transmission was passing over the bus, which was later disrupted by electricity officials for safety purposes.