Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Samagra turns Good Samaritan for deceased's family in Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of humanity before others, members of ‘Narmada Samagra’ an organisation that works for the conservation of Narmada and its catchment area sent the body of a devotee to his home town after he died in the holy town Omkareshwar. The devotee has been identified as Sukhdev, 50, son of Keshav, a resident of Nashik Road, Maharashtra. He came to Omkareshwar along with two of his friends Kamlakar and Sonu Gore to offer holy water of Narmada river on Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga after completing Narmada Parikrama. Kamlakar and Sonu Gore informed that they were staying at Gajanand Ashram.

On Saturday late evening, Sukhdev complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Kamlakar and Sonu asked him to visit a doctor, but he did not go brushing aside the pain as being due to acidity or some other reason. On Sunday morning, Sukhdev went to take a bath. After waiting for an half-an-hour, when he did not came out, both of his friends went inside the bathroom and saw him lying on the ground in an unconscious state. They called Manoj Trivedi of Narmada Samagra for help, who subsequently took him to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The on duty doctor claimed that cardiac arrest could be the reason behind his death. Trivedi immediately informed Sukhdev’s family members who reside about 650 kilometres away from Omkareshwar.

The family members whose financial condition is not good expressed their inability to come to collect the body there. On this, Trivedi himself arranged a hearse (ambulance) after talking to the family members of the deceased and sent the body to his native place along with the two friends after completing the paperwork at the hospital. After the incident, Dr Ravi Verma who was present at the hospital advised devotees to be extra careful while travelling. Dr Verma asked all the devotees that if they suffering from heart disease or any other incurable disease or feel any kind of problem, they should immediately visit a hospital or dispensary without wasting time. Dr Verma asked all the travellers not to do any extra labour.